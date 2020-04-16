Donna Mader, 81, of Cherry Valley, died April 5.
She lived in Cherry Valley for 50 years.
Mrs. Mader also lived in Florida.
She was an eligibility worker for the Riverside County Department of Public Social Services.
Mrs. Mader was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed gardening and being a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her father Carl, mother Virginia, sister Barbara, brother Bill and son William.
She is survived by her husband Tom Mader; son Thomas, daughters Debie, Carlene, Lorie and Shelley; son Joe, and sister Evelyn, of Banning.
She has 27 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Mader was buried April 15 at Mountain View Cemetery. Arrangements were handled by Weaver Mortuary.
