Donna M. Welch-Davenport

Donna "Nanna" M. Welch-Davenport, 90, of Loma Linda passed away on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Nanna was born in East Alton/Wood River, Ill.
Donna is survived by her daughters Susan Trickey (Max) and Debbie Halverson (Ed); her son Mark Christopher (Teena); her stepdaughter Carla Ashworth (Robert); nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Donna was preceded in death by her first husband Bill Welch; her sons Tom Welch and David Welch; and her second husband Bobbie Davenport.
The family would love to give a special thank you to all of the caregivers — Sandy, Abby, Lana, Maria and Angela — that will miss Donna dearly.
In lieu of flowers share memories and expressions of sympathy at weaver-mortuary.com for the Welch-Davenport family.
