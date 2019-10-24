Donna Louise Risvold

Donna L. Risvold, a longtime resident of Banning, passed away on Sept. 15 at the age of 90.

A California native, Donna was born in Los Angeles.

In 1971, she, along with her family, moved to Banning.

Donna was a local real estate agent and a committed supporter of Banning’s youth.

She served for several years as president of our Little League.

She was a key booster of Pop-Warner youth football.

Donna, an accomplished poet.

She contributed game summaries of both Little League and Pop-Warner for the Record Gazette.

She found tremendous joy in serving the young people of Banning.

Donna was a devoted wife and mother.

She is survived by her son Dr. Ward Risvold, her daughter-in-law Reta; her granddaughters Meghann and Hannah Risvold; and son Steven Imus of New Mexico.

She will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed.

Tags

More from this section

Nathan Don Westbrook

Nathan Don Westbrook

Nathan was born on March 16, 1974 in Fort Collins, Colo. to Mart Don and Leah Coleen Kalana Westbrook.

Doris Burbick

Doris Burbick

Doris L. Burbick, age 88, of Cherry Valley passed away of heart failure on Oct. 16, at home with her loving husband by her side.

Donna Louise Risvold

Donna Louise Risvold

Donna L. Risvold, a longtime resident of Banning, passed away on Sept. 15 at the age of 90.

Margaret LeRette

Margaret LeRette

Margaret LeRette passed away peacefully in her home at Sun Lakes on the morning of Sept. 5, at nearly 102 years of age.