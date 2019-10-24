Donna Louise Risvold

Donna L. Risvold, a longtime resident of Banning, passed away on Sept. 15 at the age of 90.
A California native, Donna was born in Los Angeles.
In 1971, she, along with her family, moved to Banning.
Donna was a local real estate agent and a committed supporter of Banning’s youth.
She served for several years as president of our Little League.
She was a key booster of Pop-Warner youth football.
Donna, an accomplished poet.
She contributed game summaries of both Little League and Pop-Warner for the Record Gazette.
She found tremendous joy in serving the young people of Banning.
Donna was a devoted wife and mother.
She is survived by her son Dr. Ward Risvold, her daughter-in-law Reta; her granddaughters Meghann and Hannah Risvold; and son Steven Imus of New Mexico.
She will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed.
Commented