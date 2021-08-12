Donna Louise Eubank went to her Heavenly home July 24, 2021.
She was the third daughter, born Feb. 9, 1940 to William and Grace Kauber in Long Beach.
They resided there until her dad — a Navy lieutenant — was shipped to Honolulu.
Donna, her mom and two sisters followed him there in February of 1941.
They lived in Pearl Harbor until it was bombed and then were sent home in April 1942.
Donna, her mother and two sisters, and now a new brother resided in the hometown of her parents and grandparents in Beaumont. This is where she grew up and graduated from Beaumont High School in 1957.
She then attended San Bernardino Valley College before meeting her first husband George Duble.
They resided in Santa Barbara where their only daughter was born. George passed away in 1970.
Then she and her daughter moved to San Bernardino, where she worked for the Kennedy Cadillac car dealership.
It was there that she met Huck Eubank and they were married in 1978 and moved to Phelen, where she continued to work for Metro Nissan and Will Nix Ford until her retirement.
When Huck passed away in 2010, she then moved closer to her daughter in Nacogdoches, Texas.
At the begging of her two sisters, she then moved back to Banning in 2012.
Donna left behind her daughter Dawna (Ed) Price of Napa; grandson Ryan Flynn of Dallas; and granddaughter Emily Price, who is currently traveling the world. She also leaves two sisters, Jean DeJonge of Banning and Ann Mason of Portland; and brother Gary (Janie) Kauber of La Quinta; half-siblings Lee (Ken) Colyn of Burlington, Wash., James (Malou) Kauber of Virginia Beach, Frank (Margaret) Kauper of Grapevine, Texas and Mark (Lillian) Kauber of San Diego; along with four dear step-daughters and one stepson; and many dear step-grandchildren. She also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews and her many friends at Mountain Air Mobile Home Park, where she lived and they would gather on her front porch in the evenings for a gab-fest.
Donna was a member of the Fellowship Church in Beaumont, where she worked in the food and clothing pantry.
Memorial services will be held Sept. 11, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Fellowship in the Pass Church, 650 Oak Valley Pkwy, Beaumont.
Rest easy sweet soul.
