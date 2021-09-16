Donna Jeanne Field passed away Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at The Lakes Memory Care Center in Banning. She was 85.
Donna was born Feb. 25, 1936 in Loma Linda. She lived in various places throughout her life before moving back to Cherry Valley in 1983. She lived in Calimesa from 1945 to 1952 and attended school in Beaumont.
Donna spent over 30 years in the real estate business.
The last 15 years at Cherry Valley Realty. She served two terms as board president for the Beaumont Banning Real Estate Board (1992 to 1994). She was also named Realtor of the Year in 1994.
Donna was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She held various church positions such as Relief Society President, Primary President, and Genealogist.
In addition of being a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and real estate broker; she had many activities and hobbies that kept her busy.
Donna volunteered over 6,500 hours at the San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital.
Her favorite time was in the maternity ward.
She enjoyed crocheting items, mostly afghans, for family and friends, and baby afghans and baby caps for the newborn babies at the San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital.
Donna liked playing video games, her favorite was Mario Brothers, and reading a good historical romance novel.
She was an avid bowler and played in various bowling leagues. She enjoyed the friendly rivalry with family and friends.
She enjoyed cooking. Her best meals were for Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners. Her stuffing was the best. Donna’s family also enjoyed her homemade chicken and noodles and how she cooked eggplant for breakfast.
Donna loved to travel with her husband Albert; especially in their fifth wheel. They traveled all over the United States visiting family and friends.
Any chance she had, a trip to Laughlin would happen. Donna loved playing the slot machines. They also attended many Korean War Veterans reunions.
Their biggest travel adventure was flying to South Korea in 2011 for the 60th anniversary of the Korean War.
She also enjoyed playing games such as pinochle, shanghai, Uno, cribbage, hand and foot, and bunco with family and friends.
Bingo became another favorite after moving into the Highland Springs Country Club (HSCC).
Donna will be missed dearly by her husband Albert A. Field of Cherry Valley; daughter Sherrie A. Murphy of Huntington Beach; sons Matthew P. Field of Banning and Mark M. Field of Highland; her seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents Herman Paul Frahm and Lodi Elvira Frahm of Calimesa; daughter Ramona Jeanne Field of Colton; and son Albert “Bud” Field of Cherry Valley.
A service will be held Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Wiefels & Son Mortuary in Banning with a burial to follow at San Gorgonio Memorial Park in Banning.
