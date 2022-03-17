Donald Ray Stoner, 72, passed away Jan. 8, 2022 in Banning.
He was born 1949 in Missouri, graduated from Bakersfield High School, then for the last 30 years he lived in Banning.
Donald is survived by his sisters Melva Cecil, Darla Jones, and Betty Stoner; daughters Angela Stoner Generalao, Crisinda Stoner Cancila, Marisa Gonzales, Darlene Stewart, and Peggy Stoner; 13 grandchildren and Eileen Stoner.
He’s preceded in death by his parents Helen Nancy Stoner & William Stoner and daughter Belinda Hughes.
Donald Stoner loved his daughters and grandchildren, as well as his adopted grandchildren.
He was more so known as Pop Pop.
He was a proud Retired Army veteran who enjoyed telling stories from his days in the Army.
He served over 20 years, was in the Vietnam War and retired as a master sergeant.
His biggest joy was watching and helping his grandchildren, even if they got on his nerves.
He was very kind hearted and never hesitated to help anyone.
He taught us many things except how to live without him.
He will be truly missed and is loved by many.
A burial service will be held March 24, 2022 at 1:45 p.m. at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside, CA 92518.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.