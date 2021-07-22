On July 14, 2021, at the age of 86, Rev. Donald Roger Isbell Sr. left his old tattered body and took flight into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior.
He was born on Feb. 21, 1934 in Hanna City, Ill. to the late Rev. Stobert Sr. and Mrs. Victoria (Scott) Isbell. Don and his wife Donna were long time resident of Banning for 34 years.
He was a member of Fellowship in the Pass and served as an elder.
When he retired as general contractor, he returned back to his home town for six years before moving to Dobson, N.C. to be near their daughter, Maylene and her family.
His great love for his family was matched only by his honor and love for the Lord.
In addition to his parents, Don will be united with six sisters and three brothers left behind to remember his adventurous life is his wife of 64 years and 11 months, Donna; children Lynnda (Tom) Garrett of Peoria, Ill., Maylene (Greg) Hall of Dobson, N.C., Martha Isbell of San Diego, and Donald Roger (Sonia) Isbell Jr. of Hemet; 11 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; three brothers; and his precious dogs, Benson and Zach. A private memorial service and burial will be held by the family at a later date.
There will be no services held at the funeral home. Moody-Davis Funeral Home is serving the Isbell family.
There will be no services held at the funeral home.
Commented