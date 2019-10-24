Donald Perugini

Donald Guy Perugini passed away on Oct. 19.
Donald was born in Kenosha, Wis. on March 17, 1935.
Anyone who met Don loved him.
He was loved by so many.
We rejoice knowing he is in Heaven playing golf with is beloved grandson Eric Perugini.
Don served in the military and was a proud sponsor of The Wounded Warrior Project.
Any donation in Don’s name would be an honor (support.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate)
He is survived by his children Linda Fernandez, Patricia Lee, Ronald Perugini, Steven Perugini, Sandra Perugini, Paula Perugini; several grandchildren; and sisters Shirley J. Fatherree and Linda Brockman.
A graveside service and military honors for Donald will be held Friday, Oct. 25 at 1:15 p.m. at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd. in Riverside.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.weaver-mortuary.com for the Perugini family.
