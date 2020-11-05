Donald Lee Lackey Jr. passed away on Oct. 25.
He was born to Donald Lackey Sr. (who preceded him in death) and Beverly Gean Lackey on March 18, 1957 in Grand Rapids, Mich. Upon moving to Los Angeles with his parents and sister Donna, Donald attended Western Ave and 52nd Street Elementary Schools. He then attended John Muir Jr. High and Manual Arts High School where he graduated in 1974 with technical skills in machine tool technology.
While in high school, Donald played on the football team, swimming team and participated in jazz workshop. Donald also received Christ at an early age and attended church regularly with his father.
After graduating, he worked at Bank of America in the data processing department. Then he later moved to Stockton, where he worked on various jobs including Walmart as an assistant manager and then used his machinist skills at Bar S Enterprises. Although he enjoyed his successes on his jobs, Donald would say his daughters were his life’s greatest accomplishment. His three beautiful daughters are Lori Lackey, La’ Toria Lackey and Beverly Lackey, who he loved dearly. Donald was a true gentleman and insisted upon opening doors and pulling out seats for any ladies in his presence. Donald also called his mother faithfully, every day.
Donald was a diehard Green Bay Packers fan and often advised the coach and quarterback through the television during the games. He enjoyed fishing, cooking and going to the casinos. He also enjoyed art, music, jewelry, classic cars and collecting small trinkets.
He was a loving and kind person who met no strangers. He loved to talk and share stories of his youth growing up in Los Angeles.
He loved children and has unofficially adopted many children along the way. During the last six years, Donald and his fiancé Cheryl enjoyed life as they traveled and made precious memories together.
Donald leaves to celebrate his life: his love Cheryl Hunt; mother Beverly Lackey; daughters Lori, La’ Toria and Beverly Lackey; grandsons Jabbar, Rahshawn, Ala-Meen Woods, and Gracesyn Lackey-Koehn; sister Donna Arnold; niece Ar’Kra Stephens; nephews Mack D’Andre and Jaylon Bonds; great-niece Jahzara Stephens; great-nephews D’Andre Bonds and Kasus Clark; unofficial children Michael Jackson, Mario Williams, Aamira Fairley-Williams, Santino Simental, Shelly Hunt, Crysti Hunt; and a host of relatives, friends, classmates and neighbors whom will all miss him dearly.
The Lackey family would like to acknowledge the many expressions of love and condolences we received during this time of sorrow.
Maybe you said a prayer, called, sent a card or posted on social media, we love and appreciate you all.
