Aug. 19, 1944 – July 02, 2021
Don Troyer was the guy with the big smile, rich radio voice, and happy laugh.
He was nostalgic — a guy who loved to walk down memory lane with his family and make new memories as often as he could.
Throughout his life, he continued to be a bright light to those around him.
From including his family in military moves to guiding new soldiers, from listening to Oldies from the 50s and 60s, to being a troop support Army chaplain, from singing in chorus and chorale ensembles to driving around the country in an RV with his family, Don continued to strive and achieve as he balanced his relationship with God, family, friends, and colleagues.
A World War II baby, he was born in Michigan on 19 Aug. 1944, the eldest of three sons, to Kenneth and Irene Troyer.
With a father serving half a world away, he began life raised by a working mother and caring grandmother.
As he moved from Michigan to different parts of Indiana, his childhood and teenage years were spent enjoying employing numerous pranks with brothers Ron and Keith Troyer.
Don graduated from Lawrence Central High School in 1962 and then from Andrews University with a bachelor of science degree in business in 1969.
He met his wife Nancy Neuharth in college and they married on Valentine’s Day in 1970.
Don was drafted into the Army.
He became a chaplain’s assistant and served in Vietnam before relocating to Thailand with Nancy.
Over several decades, he would continue to take his family to Thai restaurants practicing the language and loving the food.
After Don’s enlistment in the military, he went to seminary graduating in 1976, pastoring for five years, ordained to the gospel ministry and thereafter, reentered the Army as a chaplain.
In 1982, he and Nancy adopted Stephanie Dawn Troyer.
He always said that while babies may grow in the womb, they are perfected in parents’ hearts.
As a family, they explored the world together, including a vast majority of the United States, Germany, Korea, and finally enjoyed his first retirement in 2000.
During that time, together, Don and Nancy acted as directors of the Adventist Servicemen’s Centers of Seoul, South Korea and Frankfurt, Germany.
He pastored once more and retired for the last time in 2005 moving to Sun Lakes in Banning.
Don sang in choirs and chorales with gusto, enjoyed trips to Hawaii and Alaska, among others, and focused on living a retirement well deserved.
Above all else, Don loved singing, laughing, and interacting with others. His relationships reflected a deep personability unlike many. His lack of presence will be felt by so many who were in his life, but his love and impact will last. Don is pre-deceased by his parents Kenneth and Irene Troyer, and his brother Keith Troyer.
Don is survived by his wife Nancy, daughter Steph, and brother Ron as well as many in-laws, nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Commented