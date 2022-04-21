Donald A. Prince was 88- years-old, born on Aug. 1, 1934 in the state of New York.
He passed away on Feb. 8, 2022.
Donald had a love for classical music which stemmed from the many classical concerts he attended with his father. He often spoke about how he enjoyed those memories.
As a young man Donald served his country in the U.S. Army and afterwards went into the aerospace industry as his career. He moved from West Covina to Beaumont 9-years-ago to enjoy more quality time with family. Donald was an avid walker and enjoyed the fresh air and mountain scenery daily.
Donald was preceded in death by his wife Wilma L. Prince. He gave and was given much love and he will be dearly missed.
Funeral services will be held at Riverside National Cemetery on April 22, 2022 at 1:45 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.