Don Gilmore Reneker, 91, passed away peacefully on Nov. 7.
He was born and raised in Douds, Iowa, and joined the Air Force in 1951, where he met and married his beloved wife Beth.
After serving in the Air Force they moved to Ames, Iowa where he started working for Bourns, Inc.
He was transferred to Riverside, where they lived and raised their three children.
He and his family were transferred to San Juan, Puerto Rico with Bourns in 1968-69.
Don was an avid outdoorsman; he would often plan camping trips, bike rides, hikes and backpacking trips with family and friends.
He hiked up many of Southern California’s highest peaks and was a 10-time rider in the Tijuana to Ensenada bike ride.
Don was married to Beth for 63 years, and she preceded him in death just three months earlier.
He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was a farmer’s son, and always loved working on his backyard garden which included fruits and vegetables, and always corn, which evoked memories of his family farm in Iowa.
He was a great grill master and was always happy to have a backyard barbecue. He was a long-time member of Episcopal churches, in Riverside at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church and more recently at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Beaumont.
He joins his beautiful wife and daughter Sue in Heaven and will be missed by daughter Karen (Russ), son Steve (Lindy), and son-in-law Dave (PJ); his sisters Beverly Boley and Bernice Hammer.
He was an inspiration to his grandchildren Laura, Sarah, Kaye, Kurt, Paige, Rusty and Nash.
Don will be greatly missed and always lovingly remembered as a kind, loving and caring person.
Due to COVID-19, there will be a small private family service held at the Riverside National Cemetery.
