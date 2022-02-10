Obit-Dolores Placencia.tif

Dolores Ruiz Placencia, 91, of Cherry Valley passed away on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.

Dolores was born Sept. 26, 1930 in Chino.

Dolores is survived by her husband Martin Placencia; daughters Marcella Martinez (Tom); Marina Placencia; Teresa Cole (Ed) and Lucina Galvan (Arnold); sons Martin Jr. (Marty) Placencia (Tammy), Joseph (Antonio) Placencia (Susan), Ricardo Placencia (Kellie), 15 grandchilden and 27 great-grandchildren.

Dolores enjoyed gardening and spending time with her husband Martin, on home projects like wood working, building their grandchildren train sets and toys, and was active in her church.

A rosary for Dolores will be held Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Kateri Church, 1234 Palm Ave. in Beaumont, followed by a Catholic funeral Mass at celebration at 11 a.m.

