Dolores Ruiz Placencia, 91, of Cherry Valley passed away on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.
Dolores was born Sept. 26, 1930 in Chino.
Dolores is survived by her husband Martin Placencia; daughters Marcella Martinez (Tom); Marina Placencia; Teresa Cole (Ed) and Lucina Galvan (Arnold); sons Martin Jr. (Marty) Placencia (Tammy), Joseph (Antonio) Placencia (Susan), Ricardo Placencia (Kellie), 15 grandchilden and 27 great-grandchildren.
Dolores enjoyed gardening and spending time with her husband Martin, on home projects like wood working, building their grandchildren train sets and toys, and was active in her church.
A rosary for Dolores will be held Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Kateri Church, 1234 Palm Ave. in Beaumont, followed by a Catholic funeral Mass at celebration at 11 a.m.
