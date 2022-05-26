Dolores M. Telles

Our beautiful mother Dolores Telles, 71, passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at her home in Sun Lakes surrounded by friends and family.
Dolores was born in 1949. She graduated in 1966 from John F. Kennedy High School in La Palma, Calif. Along with her husband David Telles, they owned and operated a very successful classic custom car and truck restoration business called “Oldies But Goodies” in Los Nietos, Calif. In later years she worked as a care giver in Palms Springs, Calif.
She was preceded in death by her parents Alexander Fabela Chavez and Catalina Chavez. Alexander Chavez was a world-class light featherweight boxer who fought under the name “Fabulous” Fabela in the 1940s and 1950s. He had a professional boxing record of 41-24-7 and was inducted into World Boxing Hall of Fame in 1993. Alexander Chavez had memorable bouts in Madison Square Garden, Yankee Stadium and Fenway Park and against the likes of Harold Dade, Art Aragon, Jackie McCoy, Tommy Collins, Mario Trigo and Willie Pep. Later in his career he ran a boxing center in Carson from 1975 to 1999, which was later named the Fabela Chavez Boxing and Weightlifting Center.
Dolores is survived by her husband Robert, daughters Alondra and Alisha, son-in-laws Josh, and Ernest and two wonderful grandchildren. Dolores’ bothers Alex, Adrian and her sister Annette will miss their amazing big sister.
Dolores loved vacationing with family and friends as well as spending time with her two beautiful grandchildren. Dolores often travelled to Prescott Arizona to visit her daughter Alisha and family and friends in the area. Dolores was present in Prescott for the birth of her two beautiful grandchildren. She visited them often and never tired of helping around the house, decorating the grandchildren’s bedrooms, visiting the historic downtown Prescott square, shopping for the grandchildren, going to restaurants and shops on Whiskey Row and watching after “Frankie B” the family dog. She loved to dress up for trips to downtown Prescott like the Prescott Rodeo Days and she loved the annual Christmas Parade and Courthouse lightening.
Dolores also enjoyed organizing family celebrations and get-togethers where she would deliver her famous potato salad for all to enjoy. Dolores liked to create ceramic art work, listen to rock, country and Mariachi music. She was avid dancer and would dance with friends all night long. She did not like punch and cake parties but liked to step it up with good rock n’ roll music and dancing. She always decorated the house inside and out for every holiday and welcomed family and friends to her house for great parties. Dolores was known for her hospitality, her colorful and trendy fashions and for making lasting friendships. She was well-known for bringing See’s candies to all her friends and it is now a great family tradition.
When her daughter Alisha and husband Josh moved to Michigan Dolores was right there to help them move and get settled into Traverse City. She flew there often to spend time with her two beautiful grandchildren. Dolores loved picnics along the shores of Lake Michigan and attending the famous Traverse City National Cherry Festival which began 1925 and is called the "Blessing of the Blossoms."
Dolores was a frequent visitor to Michigan. When her daughter and husband received a promotion and moved to Grand Rapids at short notice, Dolores made the long trip from California to be there. She help the family get settled into their new house with a big backyard in a great neighborhood. Dolores took great pride in looking after the beautiful grandchildren. Dolores’ greatest joy was her grandchildren. She made the trips to Michigan as often as she could to visit with them. She attended many of the grandchildren’s school, social, and athletic events as well as joining the entire family on hikes, picnics, visits to the pumpkin patch and other holiday events.
Dolores loved to travel the open road where she drove cars, trucks, and even motorcycles. She owned many Corvettes and was a member of motorcycle clubs where she drove her custom Harley three-wheeler. She was also a frequent visitor to Tucson where Dolores spent time with her other daughter.
A funeral service was held on Oct. 21, 2021, at Weaver’s Mortuary in Beaumont. A reception will follow funeral services. Dolores will be laid to rest in an inspirational wall in beautiful Sedona, Ariz.
