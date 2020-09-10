Dolores Morris of Beaumont passed away at the age of 90 on Aug. 10, 2020.
She came to Beaumont from Montana, and was a 75-year resident in Beaumont.
She worked as a food service worker at Beaumont High School.
Dolores enjoyed gardening, water skiing, swimming, and spending time with her extensive family.
She was formerly a member of the Lioness Club.
She leaves behind a great-great-granddaughter, 13 great-grandchildren, and six grandchildren, and is survived by her daughter Karen Alvarez of Beaumont and son William Morris of Idaho.
She was preceded in death by her husband Donald, and parents A. O’Hoyt and Flossie O’Hoyt.
