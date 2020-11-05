Dolores Kay Cicogna, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away on Oct. 30 at 67.
She was born to George and Ermagene Williams on Oct. 27, 1953 in Indio. She had a younger brother Gary Williams.
In 1983, she had her first son, Shawn Vik. Later in 1986, she fell in love and married Fred Cicogna Jr. and together had a son, Travis Cicogna in 1988.
She also had two stepchildren, Christopher Cicogna and Alison Posey. She loved her family with all her heart. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by her devoted husband Fred Cicogna Jr., her four children and 10 grandchildren.
Funeral service and burial will be on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 11 a.m. at the Sunny Slope Cemetery in Beaumont.
