Joyce Bowman passed away on Nov. 10, 2021.
She was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Emery and Doris Lane. She attended grade school in Cedar Rapids followed by high school in Atkins, Iowa and Chaffey Jr. College in California.
She started as a clerk typist for the USAF/civilian and retired as an auditor on several top secret projects.
Joyce was preceded in death in 2020 by her husband Vern Bowman; her mother and father Doris and Emery Lane; as well as her beloved sister Sharron Kreutz in 2009.
She is survived by her sons Steven (Suzanne) Justice and Robert (Barbara) Justice; step-children Robert (Cheryl) Bowman, Roger (Karen) Bowman, Ann (Steve) Minshall and Salette Filadelphia.
She is also survived by her grandchildren Adam Justice, Tamara (Garret) Irelan and Catherine Justice; and step-grandchildren Mark, John and Paul Minshall, Beau Bowman, Jenny Varvello, Melissa Bowman, Sally Morris and Chris Divers.
Joyce also left niece Cindy Roma and nephew Michael Kreutz; as well as 12 great-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Weaver Mortuary in Beaumont.
