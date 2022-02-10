Nov. 29, 1932- Jan. 22, 2022
After a life full of love and family, Dolores Dominguez, 89, was born into Eternal Life.
She passed peacefully at home surrounded by an adoring family on Jan. 22, 2022.
Dolores Dominguez was born in El Paso, Texas on Nov. 29, 1932.
She moved to Los Angeles, when she was 3 years-old.
Dolores graduated from California State University, Los Angeles in 1957 with a bachelor’s degree in education.
Dolores and Roman Dominguez Jr. were married on June 22, 1957.
She became a wife, mother, grandmother, and life-long master educator.
Dolores grew up in East Los Angeles and lived there for 26 years.
She lived in Pico Rivera for 27 years, Palmdale for 24 years, and Beaumont for 11 years.
Dolores leaves behind her beloved husband of 64 years Roman Dominguez Jr.; her “Lucky 7” daughters Ramona (Stephen) Romero, Rebecca Dominguez, Elizabeth (Ron) Gorski, Evelyn (Joe) Herrera, Patricia D-(Matt)Poyneer , Mary Helen Dominguez, Christina D (Geoff)-Neil - 15 amazing grandchildren Stephanie, Stephen Jr, Candace, Annie, Tim, Michele, Kenney, Nina, Phillip, Joseph, Ethan, Alana, Malena, Andres, and Warren; 13 beautiful great-grandchildren and her lovely sister Sophia.
Dolores is preceded in death by her parents Felipe and Manuela Ortiz, and brothers Thomas, Felipe Jr, and Ralph Ortiz.
Dolores’s unconditional love and generous spirit overflowed to her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister, brothers, nieces, nephews, students, and friends too numerous to count.
Her impact in her own family and the lives of her students will be felt for generations to come.
Dolores’s legacy and lifelong passion was education as well as family. She was a bilingual-bicultural teacher, a latino activist, and a trailblazer of “equity for all” for 29 years.
She fulfilled her life long dreams and never lost sight of her original goals, to embrace, teach and love all students regardless of their background, race, advantages or disadvantages.
She served on the board of trustees for one term in Palmdale Unified School District after she retired from teaching.
After relocating to Beaumont, Dolores continued to support the local community and schools.
She volunteered numerous hours as an Engineering Science Fair judge and classroom volunteer for Tournament Hills Elementary and Palm Innovation Academy.
She was a life member of the VFW Women’s Auxiliary in Beaumont and a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Beaumont.
Dolores was a devout follower of the word of God and a faithful believer in Jesus Christ.
Her faith in God upheld her throughout the years until the day she went home.
As her family gathered around her in her final hour she showed us how we should live, love, and go home: she lived with endless strength, loved without borders, and left this world with the peace of God, which passeth all understanding.
She will be greatly missed by all who know her and love her. We will think on her often.
“Whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.” Philippians 4:7
Flowers accepted or donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Path Point in Lancaster, Calif. https://www.pathpoint.org/donation/
Remembrances can be left on the tribute website https://doloresdominguez.com/
Service will be held on Friday Feb. 18 at 11 a.m. at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church, 1234 Palm Ave. in Beaumont.
Celebration of Life following at 1518 Four Seasons Circle in Beaumont.
