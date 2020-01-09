Dick Williams of Banning formally of Decatur, Ala. died Jan. 2. He was 76.
Dick was born on Nov. 13, 1943, son of Herman George and Ruth Williams. He was a graduate of the University of Alabama and went on to be a business owner of a food distribution company. He served as a 1st Lieutenant in the Army and was a Vietnam veteran. He married the love of his life Christine ”Tina” Root on Feb. 27, 1971 and they had 48 1/2 wonderful years together.
Dick was a loving husband to Tina, beloved father to Laura Williams and Andrea (Matt) Williams McEvoy; grandfather to Alex Park, Willow Jehlik, Leah and Mason McEvoy. Brother to Gail Weaver, Barbara Robertson, and his belated sister Martha Thompson.
Visitation was held Jan. 8 at Weaver Mortuary.
Funeral services will be held at Beaumont Presbyterian Church on Friday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m.
A luncheon reception will follow.
Dick will be laid to rest with military honors at Crestlawn Memorial Park in the Garden of Honor in Riverside on Friday, Jan. 10 at 2 p.m. for the immediate family.
Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society in his blessed memory.
