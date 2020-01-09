Dick Williams

Dick Williams of Banning formally of Decatur, Ala. died Jan. 2. He was 76.

Dick was born on Nov. 13, 1943, son of Herman George and Ruth Williams. He was a graduate of the University of Alabama and went on to be a business owner of a food distribution company. He served as a 1st Lieutenant in the Army and was a Vietnam veteran. He married the love of his life Christine ”Tina” Root on Feb. 27, 1971 and they had 48 1/2 wonderful years together.

Dick was a loving husband to Tina, beloved father to Laura Williams and Andrea (Matt) Williams McEvoy; grandfather to Alex Park, Willow Jehlik, Leah and Mason McEvoy. Brother to Gail Weaver, Barbara Robertson, and his belated sister Martha Thompson.

Visitation was held Jan. 8 at Weaver Mortuary.

Funeral services will be held at Beaumont Presbyterian Church on Friday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m.

A luncheon reception will follow.

Dick will be laid to rest with military honors at Crestlawn Memorial Park in the Garden of Honor in Riverside on Friday, Jan. 10 at 2 p.m. for the immediate family.

Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society in his blessed memory.

