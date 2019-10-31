Dianna Goedhart of Beaumont, passed away on Monday, Oct. 14 at City of Hope in Duarte. She was 72.
Dianna was born on Feb. 1, 1947 in Tennessee.
Dianne loved to fish and she enjoyed painting beautiful ceramic pieces.
She also was known for crocheting prized winning textiles.
Dianna is survived by her daughter Dennise (Tony) Goedhart-Ortiz of Beaumont; son Darrell (Veronica) Goedhart of Beaumont; brother Dennis Thomas of Banning; granddaughter Alexis Fay of Bend, Ore.; grandson Lane Goedhart; granddaughter Mykayla Ortiz of Beaumont; grandsons Braiden Goedhart and Cade Dodson of Beaumont; grandson Preston Dodson of Hawaii; great-granddaughter Pyper Fay; great-grandsons Brexton Fay and Judon Fay all of Bend, Ore.; great-granddaughters Holly Goodman-Butterfield and Harper Goodman-Butterfield of Hemet.
Dianna was preceded in death by her husband Hilbrand Goedhart. A viewing for Dianna will be held Friday, Oct. 25 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Weaver Mortuary, followed by a funeral service at 4 p.m.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.weaver-mortuary.com for the Goedhart family.
