Diane Lee Rowell was a caring wife, mother, cousin, nana, sister and friend. She passed peacefully in her sleep on Jan. 20, 2023, in Cabo San Lucas.
She was born to Alfred and Margaret Vogelhut on Jan. 25, 1945. After high school she married her sweetheart Larry Rowell, and they were married for 60 years. Together they had two children, Bobby and Cammie.
Diane loved spending time with her family and friends and loved to travel the world. She will be deeply missed by all who loved and knew her. She was preceded in death by Larry and Bobby Rowell and is survived by Cammie and her husband Steve Todd and her seven amazing grandchildren.
She was a kind, caring and giving person who always put the needs of her family before her own. She was a strong woman who faced every challenge in life with courage, strength and dignity. She was a source of inspiration to us all and she will be deeply missed by everyone whose lives she encountered.
Diane and Larry were dedicated to California Lions Club, Friends In Sight, where they volunteered to provide vision-screening services to needy individuals in both Southern California and Northern Mexico. The organization’s capability was further strengthened with the establishment of an optical laboratory in Beaumont, operated by volunteers. Diane would spend countless hours in the lab to replenish recycled eyeglasses inventory and prepare for upcoming clinics.
“We will all miss your amazing orange cake and chocolate chip cookies,” her family stated. “You will always be in our hearts and we will never forget you. We love you so much. Rest in peace.”
