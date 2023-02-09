Diane Jimenez

OBIT Jimenez.tif

Diane (Dee) Jimenez, of Banning for 26 years, passed away on Jan. 20, 2023.

She was 79.

She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on June 8, 1943, and she had lived in Southern California since 1948.

She was married to Daryl Jimenez. They met at work about 45 years ago and were married for 37 years.

She loved to travel often, with vacations to the mountains, oceans and deserts. She also belonged to a Red Hats group, a bowling group and liked to exercise regularly. She loved to spend time with her family and friends. Dee was the oldest of four siblings.

She leaves behind a brother, sister, three nieces, two nephews and two great-nieces.

Funeral services will be held on Feb. 21 at Weaver Mortuary in Beaumont. For further information on the services, contact Weaver Mortuary at (951) 845-1141.

