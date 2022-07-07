OBIT Corlis.tif

Diane (Dee) Marie Corlis passed away on June 21, 2022, at the age of 72.

Dee is survived by her husband James Corlis; daughter Christian Baldi; son-in-law Sam Baldi; son Beau Wood; daughter-in-law Brenda O’Connor; her six grandchildren Michael Baldi, Nicolas Baldi, Walker Wood, Garrett Wood, Karlee Baldi and Allie Baldi; two great-grandchildren, Marlee Christian Baldi and Korbin Michael Stouffer; as well as her best friend Linda Holden.

Dee was a very loving, kind, and giving stepparent to James’ children Wendy, Mindy, Christy, Angi, Katrina, Ted, Eve, Toby, and his many grand and great-grandchildren as well.

She had a love of the ocean, animals and all things creative.

“We love you forever and miss you more than anything,” her family states.

