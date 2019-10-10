Diana Marie Hutchison, 18, of Banning passed away suddenly on Oct. 3.
Diana was born to her parents, Robin Carbajal, Jr. and Melissa Hutchison on May 15, 2001 in Riverside.
Diana was a former resident of Moreno Valley and Golden Valley, Ariz.
She attended Black Mt. Elementery, Golden Valley, Nicolet Middle School and was a member of Banning High School’s class of 2019.
Hutchison was involved in numerous extracurricular activities: AVID, Jazz, concert and marching band in junior high and high school.
Diana also played a few musical instruments; but her favorite was her Jupiter sax that she played in high school.
Diana was newly employed by Steve Madden retail store at the Cabazon Mall.
She was strong-willed, talented, and smiled easily. Diana was a leader, a shoulder to cry on and passionately devoted to her family and friends.
Diana is survived by her mother Melissa Hutchison and stepfather Dr. John Pierce; father Rob Carbajal Jr. and stepmother Angela Carbajal; siblings Jasmin and Christian Carbajal, grandparents Phillip and Mary Hutchison and Ruben and Debbie Carbajal; numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews of both the Carbajal, as well as Hutchison families; Uncle James, Uncle Loren, Uncle Vincent, Aunt Michelle, cousin Raina, Noah and Orion Hutchison; mi familia para siempre.
To the numerous friends Diana leaves behind; closure is delivered in small servings. There is no finish line.
Diana is preceded in death by her great-grandfather Ruben Carbajal; grandmother Phyllis Grothe; grandfather John Hutchison; grandmother Susan La Rosa, grandfather John La Rosa.
Services for Diana were held on Oct. 8, at 10 a.m. at Wiefels & Son Mortuary in Banning.
Commented