Dennis Smith

Dennis A. Smith, 73, of Beaumont passed away on Nov. 7 at Jerry L. Pettis Memorial VA Hospital in Loma Linda.
Dennis was born on Sept. 28, 1946, in Alhambra, Calif.
He liked to draw and read.
He also enjoyed going to classic car shows.
Dennis served in the Army.
After his service, he obtained an Associate of Arts degree in art from Riverside Community College.
Dennis is survived by his wife Mary, daughter Wendy and son Aaron of Beaumont; and brother Donald of Orlando, Fla.
He is preceded in death by his father, Leroy E. Smith; and mother, Helen M. Smith.
A private family burial will take place at a later date.
Weaver Mortuary is handling arrangements.
