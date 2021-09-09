Dennis H. Pleimann was born and raised in Kansas City, Mo. On July 29, 1937.
Dennis served in the Army from Feb. 8, 1959 to Dec. 11, 1964. He received his accounting degree from Central Missouri University.
On Sept. 12, 1959 he married Catherine Mueller. They had three children: Jan (Darvin), Dennis and Jefferey (Vicki). They are also blessed with five grandchildren: Jason (Pam), Kaycee (Joey), Lucas (Cyan), Amanda and Jake; and two great-grandchildren: Maya and Darvin.
Dennis worked for General Motors in the finance department for 31 years. The company transferred him to Detroit; South Gate, Calif.; and Baltimore, Md.
He retired as assistant controller in 1990 from the Baltimore plant.
He and Cathy then moved back to California and to Sun Lakes Country Club in 1993.
He worked as a part-time accountant in fiance for the city of Banning after his retirement to stay busy.
During his retirement he enjoyed golfing and country line dancing at Sun Lakes for 28 years. He played a big part in the annual charity golf tournament there as well. He loved his family and he loved planning family vacations.
Dennis is survived by his wife of almost 62 years Catherine; three children; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren and his sister Jeraldine. Our family wants to especially thank Ron and Jay from Julies Home Health Care for making Dennis' last days as peaceful as he wished.
A Celebration of Life reception was held at the North Sun Lakes Country Clubhouse on Sept. 9.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, Sept. 10 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Kateri Catholic Church in Beaumont.
