Denise Gray, 43, of Banning passed away suddenly on Oct.13 at her home on the Morongo Indian Reservation. Denise was born in Banning on Oct. 26, 1976 to her parents Susan and Dennis Gray, Sr. and lived in Banning all her life. She attended Banning High School and graduated in 1994.
Denise worked at the Morongo Casino for five years. She served as a cash counter for two years and then transferred to the human resources department.
Denise was a loving mother and grandmother. Growing up Denise played different sports, but basketball was her favorite.
She coached her son’s basketball youth team for five years and his team with Banning Youth Ball.
She was a family person. She always had the biggest heart and was full of love. She was sweet, funny and goofy. Denise lived her life to the fullest, and always spent her days with her granddaughter Winter.
Denise loved her music, loved to sing, loved to write and loved to cook her favorite desserts and foods.
Denise is survived by her daughter Kaitlyn Castaneda; son Andrew Castaneda; granddaughters Winter Castaneda and Michelle Castaneda; brother Dennis Gray; nieces Amanda Gray, Madelynn Gray, Neveah Huizar, Gabriela Huizar, Ashru Marcotte, and Na’huun Marcotte; nephews Christopher Gray, Dustin Gray, Jose Huizar, Ryan Marcotte and Daniel Marcotte; mother-in-law Luanne Martin; sisters-in-law Elizabeth Gray, Erin Castaneda, Laura Castaneda-Huizar; and brother-in-law John Huizar, all of Banning.
Denise was preceded in death by her parents Susan and Dennis Gray, Sr.; sister Diana Gray; brother David Gray; and cousin Bernie Fontes.
Visitation was held on Oct. 27 at Wiefels & Son Mortuary, Banning. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at San Gorgonio Memorial Park, Banning. Face coverings and social distancing will be required.
