Delores “Penny” Perk Aguas-Taylor, 82, died peacefully Nov. 23, 2020 with her family by her side at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital, near her home in Banning.
Penny was born Aug. 11, 1938, in Cleveland to George and Gertrude Perk.
After graduating from South High School in 1956, she moved to San Francisco where she started her career in the legal profession. She was passionate about ballroom dancing, which is how she met and married her first husband, Valentino Aguas (deceased). She later worked and retired from Southern California Edison as a legal assistant.
Good fortune blessed Penny when she met and married her second husband Warren Taylor. They moved to the Sun Lakes Country Club community in Banning, where she held various leadership positions. Her favorite activity was singing and performing with The Chorale of Sun Lakes. She also enjoyed monthly luncheons with her close friends and monthly dinners at the Clubhouse with her neighbors.
Her other interests included sewing, reading and going to the movies.
Penny’s unfailing dedication to her family and close friends went a long way towards making this world a better place. Her presence on this earth will be missed, but her loving and generous spirit will remain with us always.
Penny is survived by her husband of 22 years Warren Taylor; son Christopher Aguas and his wife and their two children; sister Theresa Perk-LoPresti; brother Jim Perk; brother Bill Perk; four grandchildren and multiple nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial is planned for Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Cleveland, Ohio, preceded by a private interment at Forest Lawn Covina Hills cemetery.
Commented