OBIT Rohrback.tif

Delores Densley Burgon Rohrback of Banning, born Sept. 23, 1930, in Riverton, Utah, passed away March 13, 2023.

Delores married Dale Burgon of Riverton. They had four sons together. In 1953 they moved to California.

Delores married Robert Rohrback in 1973 and moved to El Monte. She then moved to Banning where she lived for 23 years.

Delores is survived by her loving son Ralph (Irene) Burgon of Apple Valley, daughter-in-law Sandy Burgon of Banning, sister-in-law Yvonne (Kay) Hodges of Banning, seven grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert L Rohrback of 49 years, parents Willard and Louise Densley, brothers Ralph and Robert Densley, sister Donna Bills, and sons Robert Burgon, Dennis Burgon and Larry Burgon.

Delores was a loving and kind person who would do anything for you.

She enjoyed her children and grandchildren as well as playing the organ.

She will be greatly missed by her family and loved ones.

Services were on Wednesday, March 22, at Wiefels and Son Memorial Chapel, 50 E. Nicolet St., in Banning. Graveside services were held on Thursday, March 23, at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside.

Tags

More from this section

Victor Trevino

Victor Trevino

Victor “Vic” Trevino, 62, of East Stroudsburg, Penn., and Banning, passed away at St. Luke’s Hospital in Bartonsville, Penn., on Monday, March 13, 2023. His wife and sister-in-law were by his side at the time of his passing.

Bernie Inocencio

Bernie Inocencio

Bernie Inocencio died peacefully on March 15, 2023, in his home with his loving wife by his side.

Amparo Rodriguez

Amparo Rodriguez

Amparo Rodriguez, 94, a long life resident of Banning, passed away on March 15, 2023, after a short bout with a respiratory illness that lead to her passing.

Elizabeth Ann Bassler

Elizabeth Ann Bassler

Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Bassler, 67, of Banning passed away on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, after a long struggle with cancer.