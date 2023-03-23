Delores Densley Burgon Rohrback of Banning, born Sept. 23, 1930, in Riverton, Utah, passed away March 13, 2023.
Delores married Dale Burgon of Riverton. They had four sons together. In 1953 they moved to California.
Delores married Robert Rohrback in 1973 and moved to El Monte. She then moved to Banning where she lived for 23 years.
Delores is survived by her loving son Ralph (Irene) Burgon of Apple Valley, daughter-in-law Sandy Burgon of Banning, sister-in-law Yvonne (Kay) Hodges of Banning, seven grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert L Rohrback of 49 years, parents Willard and Louise Densley, brothers Ralph and Robert Densley, sister Donna Bills, and sons Robert Burgon, Dennis Burgon and Larry Burgon.
Delores was a loving and kind person who would do anything for you.
She enjoyed her children and grandchildren as well as playing the organ.
She will be greatly missed by her family and loved ones.
Services were on Wednesday, March 22, at Wiefels and Son Memorial Chapel, 50 E. Nicolet St., in Banning. Graveside services were held on Thursday, March 23, at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside.
