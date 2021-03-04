Deloras Lorraine Oravecz {De}, 90, passed away peacefully at her home in bed on Feb. 11, 2021.
She put up a fight against an unknown villain, until she was diagnosed with ALS in December of 2020.
She was born Jan. 23, and couldn’t wait to celebrate her 90th birthday.
De would count down through 2020 saying she was 89 and a quarter, 89 and a half and 89 and three quarters. She was looking forward to turning 90 and even planned her own party.
She was determined even in her late 80s.
First and foremost, De was a dedicated mother, helping each child as she felt they needed it.
She treasured her family and friends. She especially enjoyed her role as being a grandmother, as she and Ed would take their grandkids to Silent Valley.
De had a bold and vivacious personality one would not cross and underlining love and caring for others.
She loved being in the water, spending many vacations camping and water skiing in their boat with her family at Lake Isabella and Pudding Stone Dam.
She loved to travel, including many cruises to various destinations on the high seas.
De enjoyed reading, dancing, sewing, cooking (applesauce and strawberry jam) and socializing with her many friends, both in person and talking on the phone.
Her and Ed could be found on a dance floor wherever music was playing.
De met Edward, or Ed and they fell in love.
They got married on Aug. 16, 1952 in Chicago and started their journey as one.
Shortly after they moved to Los Feliz. They moved often throughout Southern California (Anaheim, Bellflower, Santa Ana, Temecula to name a few) and finally ended up in Banning.
One of De’s first jobs was working at an insurance company in Los Angeles, until she became pregnant.
Shortly after Ed started his trucking business, she went to work at Good Heart Cleaners, Victoria Elementary School, Weiser Lock and Sears were among her employers.
She attended accounting classes to help her climb the ladder and become a manager of Sears Credit Union.
She also did the books for Ed’s trucking business.
Her final employer was the county of Orange, where she served in the accounting department, working on million-dollar programs and doing the Sheriff’s payroll.
She eventually retired from Orange County after many years.
De was active in the Orange County’s retiree program fighting for retiree’s health insurance.
She was involved in the RICA program at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church.
She was precded in death by her husband Ed, sister Margaret Wenk and brothers Matthew Keating, John Keating and Walter Keating.
She is sirvived by her children Patty (Dana) Small, Alice Jasperson and Allen (Carrie) Oravecz; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters Irene Brown and Mary Quan; and many nieces and nephews.
Mom, aunt Deloras, aunt Ordie, grandma, great-grandma and Grandma Grape — as she was known — We will miss you, but the family knows you and Ed are dancing in the clouds of Heaven.
Her internment will be held at Riverside National Cemetery with Ed.
Memorial services are postponed at this time and will take place when it is safe. The family requests no flowers, but donations may be made to Doheny Eye Clinic or your favorite charity in her name.
