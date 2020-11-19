Debra Torres Cocks, 62, of Beaumont passed away on Nov. 7.
Debra was born in Montebello on Oct. 5, 1958 to George Robert and Gloria Torres.
Debra is survived by her spouse Ted Cocks; sons Darrell Anaya and Raymond Montunez; sister Virginia Torres; step-sister Marie; step -brother Tony; nieces Vanessa and Susan Torres; nephew Manny Labastida; also beloved grandchildren Darrell Jr. and Joseph Anaya.
Debra had 10 grandchildren and six great- grandchildren.
Debra and Ted lived together for 26 wonderful years.
Ted and Debra where married in Las Vegas on Dec. 23, 2003.
Debra was Ted’s best friend and is a wonderful mother, grandmother and is the strongest person Ted has ever known.
Debra enjoyed family gatherings, especially barbeques. Her favorite hobbies were spending money and bowling.
A visitation for Debra will be held Friday, Nov. 20 at 8 a.m. at Weaver Mortuary, 1177 Beaumont Ave., Beaumont.
Funeral services will directly follow.
Graveside services will be at Green Acres Memorial Park, 11715 Cedar Ave., Bloomington, 92316 at 1 p.m.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.weaver-mortuary.com for the Cocks family
