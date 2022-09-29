Deborah Marie Rangel was born Jan. 6, 1958 to John and Marie Schneider.
She entered eternal rest on Sept. 22, 2022.
She was raised in Chicago with her brother Everett and sister Roseann.
Debbie later moved to Southern California where she met her husband.
They spent the next 37 years together raising nine children.
She loved Christmas and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed crocheting, playing cards, watching her soap operas and she would never turn down a trip to the Casino.
Debbie was blessed with 23 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
She is survived by her husband Louis and nine children: James, John, Jeff, Laura, Lisa, Anthony, Pedro, Jack, and Jason.
A memorial service will be held Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 at 10 a.m. at 50 E. Nicolet St. in Banning, with an interment to take place at San Gorgonio Memorial Park, 2201 N. San Gorgonio Ave. in Banning; and a reception to follow at The Cultural Alliance, 175 West Hays St. in Banning.
