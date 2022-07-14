Deacon Charles M. Brown, (affectionately known as Charlie), peacefully passed away on July 4, 2022, at home.
He was born on March 21, 1939, in Carthage, Texas, to D’arcy and Ruby Brown, the second of six children.
He accepted Christ at the age of 13.
He left Texas in 1954 for Palm Springs, before landing in Banning where he resided until his passing.
He attended Banning High School, where he met his high school sweetheart and lifelong bride Eva Cullors, graduating in 1959.
While at Banning High, he was a star athlete in baseball, football, track and field, and basketball, leading the Broncos to the 1957 CIF Basketball Championship.
After high school, he attended San Bernardino Valley College, earning his Associate of Arts degree in 1961.
Upon completion of his education, he joined the Deutsch Company in 1962, where he was employed for 46 years, starting on the manufacturing floor and eventually working his way into management.
On July 7, 1962, he and Eva were married at First Missionary Baptist Church in Banning.
In 1965, son Charles Anthony was born, followed by daughter Caryn Vernae in 1967, and son Eric LaShawn in 1973.
As a longtime member of the First Missionary Baptist Church, he was ordained as a deacon under the leadership of the late Rev. J. P. Prior in 1977 and served in that capacity for 45 years until his passing.
He also served as superintendent of Sunday School for more than 30 years.
He was active in Banning’s Parks & Recreation Commission that oversaw the development of Eastside Park.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents D’arcy and Ruby Brown, sister LaJoy Davis, and he leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 60 years Eva; sons Charles Anthony (wife Seva) of Eastvale; Eric (wife Twina) of Moreno Valley; daughter Caryn Chambers (husband Brian) of Moreno Valley; grandchildren Caylah Chambers of Dallas; Keith Brown of Riverside; Samara Brown of San Diego; Maleah Brown of
Eastvale; Jarrett Brown of Eastvale; brother D’arcy (wife Kathy) of Banning; sisters Ruby Swait and Shirley Clinton of Banning, and Candrus Evans of Moreno Valley; sister-in-law Elmira Davis of Boulder, Colo.; brother-in-law Robert G. Cullors (wife Debbie) of Banning; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and acquaintances.
Charlie will be missed by all who knew and loved him, but his legacy will continue on.
Although we share tears in the moment, our memories in time will bring smiles.
“But as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.” Joshua 24:15.
