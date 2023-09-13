David Reyna, 76, of Cabazon, passed away Sept. 6, 2023, peacefully in his own home.
David was born April 24, 1947, to Francisco (d.1989) and Felipa (Ortega d.1985) Reyna in Redlands, the seventh of 16 children: Sarah, Isabelle, Abraham, Mary (d. 2022), Ruth, Esther, Naomi, Daniel, Tabita, Francis Dina, Frank, Susie (d. 2021), Loida, Rebecca and Josias.
David was preceded in death by his first great-grandson David IV and his sisters Mary and Susie. He is survived by his wife Cecilia (Garcia) Reyna, who he married on Jan. 14, 1970, in Visalia. Together they had seven children: David (Marsha) Reyna Jr. of Cabazon, Malissa (John) Wilkey of Hemet, Angela (Steve) Rivera of Banning, Tabita (Mathew) Vita of Banning, Maria (Danny) Jones of Kansas, Francisco (Denise) Reyna of Banning, Deborah (Jeff) Reyna Triplett of Nevada and guardian to Andrea (Anthony) Aguilera of Banning; 20 grandchildren: David III, Angelica, Nicholle, Joseph, Samantha, Melissa, Alijah, Amo, Miranda, Moriah, Emyla, Audrey, Isabella, Luke, Isaac, Llina, Penelope, Jacob, Delilah and Max; 13 great-grandchildren: Aidan, Viviana, Isaiah, Donovan, Rachel, Junior, Michael, Myles, Master, Natalie, Neveah and Joseph Jr.
David was a hard worker, starting to work at a young age as a migrant seasonal farmworker, truck driver and mechanic. Life comes with several roles — son, brother, uncle, friend, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather — he led well and loved well, a provider both physically and spiritually. David was humble, an honorable and faithful man with a servant’s heart. His loving heart left a beacon of light that will continue to guide and comfort. He was a vessel and poured unconditional love into everyone and everything. He loved to laugh and when he laughed it was rejoiceful. Children made him happy; he loved being around them so much and enjoyed his large family that he gave lovely memories to admire and share.
David embodied the Golden Rule, he was selfless in helping others without ever expecting anything in return. A hard worker up until he lost his sight and even then; he did not let that stop him from committing acts of kindness toward family and friends. David was a godly man and he prayed without ceasing and those love-based prayers will transcend through all his loved ones.
“Treat people the way that you want to be treated.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.