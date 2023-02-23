David Perry Ecker, also known as Dave, from Banning, passed away Feb. 6, 2023, at the age of 80. He was born in St. Paul, Minn., on Oct. 30, 1942.
His mother Irene (Perry) Ecker and father Howard Ecker precede him in death.
He is survived by his wife Carol, to whom he was married to for 45 years, and his sister Janice Wallis.
He is also survived by his dog Spottie.
He was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Banning. He was a resident of Sun Lakes, where he was involved in Spanish class and computer club.
Restoring old cars was one of his hobbies, off-road exploring in the desert being the other.
David loved his dog Spottie and spent time with him when he wasn’t off-roading exploring or working on cars.
He will be missed by many. A celebration of life will be held at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Banning. Graveside will be held at Sunnyslope Cemetery in Beaumont.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.