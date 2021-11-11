Dave passed away Oct. 27, 2021.
Dave was born Jan. 28, 1944.
Dave was a proud Marine, and served his country during the Vietnam war as well as many years after.
He loved his dog Molly and watching science fiction movies.
Dave is preceded in death by his wife Peggy, and his brother Dan.
Dave is survived by his daughter Erin, as well as his brothers Bob, Rick, and Phil.
Dave will be placed next to his wife in the Riverside National Cemetery.
Funeral date to be decided.
