obit-David Paul Strong.tif

Dave passed away Oct. 27, 2021.

Dave was born Jan. 28, 1944.

Dave was a proud Marine, and served his country during the Vietnam war as well as many years after.

He loved his dog Molly and watching science fiction movies.

Dave is preceded in death by his wife Peggy, and his brother Dan.

Dave is survived by his daughter Erin, as well as his brothers Bob, Rick, and Phil.

Dave will be placed next to his wife in the Riverside National Cemetery.

Funeral date to be decided.

Tags

More from this section

Douglas John Necochea

Douglas John Necochea

Douglas John Necochea, Jr. passed away at Loma Linda University Medical Center on Oct. 27, 2021, at the age of 55. He was born at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital in Banning on Aug. 29, 1965; he was a lifelong resident.

Marcos Tortes, Jr.

Marcos Tortes, Jr.

Marcos Tortes, Jr. “Mark” was born May 11, 1959. He was a true warrior who fought a good fight for the last six months.

Neva O. Hammett

Neva O. Hammett

Neva passed away peacefully in her sleep Sept. 8 2021. She was 99. A gravesite service was held Oct. 27, 2021 at Mountain View Cemetery in Beaumont.

Richard Maxwell (Dick)

Richard Maxwell (Dick)

Richard Maxwell (Dick) Senior passed away at his residence in Banning on Oct. 2, 2021. He was born June 24, 1929 in Kane, Pa. Son of the late William and Miriam Senior of Bradford and Warren, Pa. He graduated from Bradford High School, class of 1947.