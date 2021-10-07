David O'Dell Anderson, Sr. left this world on Sept. 19, 2021, with son Keith and daughter-in-law Audra by his side.
David was born Nov. 14, 1939 in Spiro, Okla. to Amos and Claudia (Baker) Anderson.
David married Marcia Davidson on Dec. 4, 1957.
They made their home in Banning until the early 1970s, when the family moved to Lompoc, where they raised seven children together.
This year David and Marcia would have celebrated 64 years of marriage.
David spent many years training and hunting with some of the finest hound dogs in California.
He shared his love for fishing and hunting with his sons.
David was a carpenter, a trade he learned from his father, which he then taught his three sons.
The Andersons built many homes throughout the Central Coast.
David is survived by sister Evelyn Gibbs; daughters Marcia Smith, April Anderson of Lompoc and Lisa Anderson-Coleman (Angela) of Palm Springs; sons David (Cindy) Anderson, Tony (Lisa) Anderson and Keith (Audra) Anderson of Lompoc; 24 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents Amos and Claudia (Baker) Anderson; wife of 63 years Marcia Anderson; sister Wilma (Baker) Cox; daughter Deborah; daughter-in-law Diana; and granddaughter Morgan Anderson.
Arrangements are private.
