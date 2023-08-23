David Michael Petrucci (Dave Smokes), a resident of Apple Valley, passed away on July 31, 2023. David was 42 years old and was born on Sept. 16, 1980, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital in Banning.
David went to local elementary schools. He played football and graduated from Redlands Middle School. David played basketball and took karate, he also attended Boy Scouts for a short time.
David lived in Banning where he had two children — his daughter Alexis Petrucci with Michele Garcia at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital on June 15, 2000 and a daughter Mariah Smith with Krystal Smith, also born at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital on Nov. 15, 2005.
David moved to Apple Valley in 2008 with his BFF Michele Montgomery. They had nicknames for each other. David called Michele “Geet” and Michele called David “Frappy” or “Diddle.” David loved camping, going to the beach, riding his ATVs and bicycles. He also loved buying clothes, shoes and jewelry. David liked helping the homeless as much as he could by giving them clothes, shoes and money. David loved all his dogs — Diesel “Big Papa,” Haze, Caddie, Brownie and Big Mac — that he had over the years. He also had dogs named Penny Rue, China, Hooch, Azul and Apollo. They were more to David than just dogs, they were family. David taught Diesel to say, “I love you.”
David is survived by his daughters Alexis (Petrucci) Stapp of Banning and Mariah (Smith) Mayhew of Los Angeles; grandson Ezra Michael; mother Shirley Catlett of Apple Valley; uncle Paul and aunt Teresa of Banning; aunt Carol of Beaumont; sisters Deborah Thurmond of Banning, Amy Petrucci of Beaumont, Amber Catlett of Apple Valley and Stephanie Jones; brother Kevin Catlett of Apple Valley; nephews Brad Cruise of San Jacinto, Cruz Jones of Oroville and Nicholas Thurmond (Ellissa) of Coeur D'Alene, Idaho; nieces Amy Renee, Anastasia and Tera; and cousins Amy, Teresa, Kelly, Lauren, Phillip and Heather.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother Arline Marion Petrucci and nephew Roman Matthew Thurmond.
There will be a private viewing with close family members and friends at Affordable Cremation and Burial.
