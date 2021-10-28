David Lee Smith, Jr. was born May 19, 1982 to parents Linda Ward-Anguiano and David Lee Smith. David was a Tribal Member of The Torres Martinez Indian Reservation.
David, Jr. aka Bubba, was the firstborn to his parents. David was a great son, well-loved and well-mannered. He was a great student who always excelled, nothing less than the Honor Roll. In fact, throughout his entire scholastic years David maintained perfect attendance, even through his four years of high school. At a young age David’s parents introduced him to the competition of sports. First, they tried soccer, David had no interest. They wanted him to find his own passion and the next year they tried Little League baseball and the rest was history. David fell head over heels in love with baseball. From little league through his years in college, David always excelled and at times named MVP. Besides baseball David also enjoyed football; the San Francisco 49’ers was his favorite team. Being a fan of baseball and football, sports became a family pastime that he and his children enjoyed together.
Whenever the game was on you could always find David tuned in rooting for his 49’ers.
As a young adult David soon became a father of three children: David Jason Smith, Aliah Smith and Jerren Smith.
Even though being a young father had its challenges David would always push through to be available for his children. David was a proud dad, he took his responsibility as a single dad seriously. His first priority was always his children ensuring their needs were met and instilling the importance of education in each of them. As a single parent David through the years grew into fatherhood with grace. He learned to listen, to be patient, to be open to the thoughts and ideas of his children. He would respond to them with understanding and love. David was a hard worker and always consistent with his employment that his life with his children was enjoyed.
And He shall turn the hearts of the fathers to their children, and the hearts of the children to their fathers. Malachi 4:6
Although our beloved David unexpectedly received his Heavenly wings, his life was full. He was loved and adored by all that knew him. He was our Bubba, our Bush, he was a dad. We love you David Lee Smith, Jr. now and forever. David leaves behind to mourn: his parents Linda Ward-Anguiano and David Lee Smith Sr.; children David Jason Smith, Aliah Smith and Jerren Smith; sister Javonna Smith; and brother Luis Anguiano. David also leaves behind a host of many relatives and friends. Preceding his death are his grandparents Dave Smith Jr. and Lizzie Hawkins and Gladys and William Holmes.
Thank you to everyone for your love, support, condolences and warm hugs. In this time of grief when our hearts are heavy we truly appreciate all of you. We ask that you continue to keep the family in your prayers as we mourn our Loved One.
Yes, we are of good courage, and we would rather be away from the body and at home with the Lord. 2 Corinthians 5:8
