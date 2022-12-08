David Jensen Sweet, 74, of Beaumont passed away on Nov. 3, 2022.
He was born on July 1, 1948, in Quincy, Mass.
Throughout his career, Sweet was a banking manufacturer representative and served on the management landscape crew for the city of Huntington Beach.
In retirement, he served on the finance committee, Eucharistic ministry and parish leadership for St. Kateri Catholic Church.
He was also a board member for the Four Seasons 55-plus Community HOA.
Sweet loved camping, traveling, spending time with his family and grandkids and his English bulldog Baxter Maggoo.
David is survived by his wife of 16 years Kimberly Stojack Sweet; his children Jason Sweet and Monique Sweet; stepchild Jaime Palmer, Jennifer Schouten, Joshua Nocas and Jessica Holstien; siblings Chuck Sweet, Jeff Sweet, Carole Sweet, Tim Sweet, Debbie Smith and Kris Sweet; and 18 grandchildren: Taylor, Kalena, Nathan, Garritt, Logan, Kiana, Marek, Violet, Wade, Hazel, Finn, Harper, Eliza, Beau, Hailey, Renna, Henry and Norah.
David was preceded in death by his parents Frances Thelma Sweet and Charles Rae Sweet, his brother Bill Sweet and his sister Judy Haeger.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.