David James Hope, 60, passed away suddenly at his home on April 12, 2022.
He was born Sept. 7, 1961 in Cleveland, Ohio to James and Dorothy Hope.
David mostly grew up in Southern California attending high school in Rialto. Enlisting in the Air Force after high school serving his country as a small arms specialist for four years.
David worked in sales, auto sales for the past 35 years, most recently at Diamond Hills in Banning. Where ever he worked David quickly became "the go to guy" if he didn't have the answer he would find it for you.
David moved to Banning 31 years ago after meeting his future wife Donette on a dance floor in Redlands.
David is survived by his wife Donette Kraft Hope, his son Jeff Hope (Nalleli) and his grandson Scott of Utah. Step son Eric Kraft (Orquidia) and their family of Banning. Sisters Detra Enman of Texas, Davina Hope of Victorville and their families.
David was loved, blessed, lucky and always gave the glory to God for his good luck. He excelled in any sport he took on, but his passion was golf. On a trip to visit his son's family in Utah last August, as his son, daughter-in-law and grandson looked on David demonstrated how a hole in one is performed (his second). This July David's son Jeff planned a golf trip to Pebble Beach to play two courses and take in all that is Pebble Beach. They were both counting the days.
David also enjoyed DIY home projects, wine Tasting, spending time with family, betting the ponies (earning the nickname "pik3kng"), and barbecuing his famous T-bone steak, his prim rib and deviled eggs were legendary.
Aside from his grandson Scott, David had five other young people that looked up to him as a grandpa. During virtual school he was held on "retainer" for questions and guidance, if he was on the T box he would call us back.
Other special people left to cherish memories with David are "friend/brother" Alan Forbes, Jim Smith, Greg and Delene Gonzales and their family, Dayna Kraft, May Martin and his Wilson Creek family, his work family, his people at Guy's and his people at Time Out.
David and Donette's favorite things were anything they did together and their Fur Baby kids. Song lyrics to George Stright's I Cross My Heart and Michael Bolton's I Said I Love You, these two songs say it all. Until we meet again.
At David's wishes there will be no service. The family wants to thank you all for your kind words and prayers during this difficult time
Weaver Mortuary in Beaumont is handling funeral arrangements.
