David Flanagan Sr., of Banning passed away Feb. 28, 2022.

David was passionate about his artwork, which he expressed in the talent shown in each of his masterpieces, and enjoyed listening to Santana while painting.

David is survived by loving wife Victoria Ortega-Flanagan; daughter Daria Medrano (Edward); sons David Flanagan, Jr. and Dion Flanagan; granddaughters Liliana Medrano, Evangelina Medrano and Anataliya Medrano; parents Yolanda and Charles Flanagan; sisters Kim Flanagan, Debbie Flanagan, Jeannie Fanty, Mindy LoVerso and Billie Fanty; brothers Bill Flanagan and Richard Flanagan; and several nieces and nephews.

David was preceded in death by his father William Fanty.

A visitation for David will be held Thursday, March 24, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A rosary will be held at 7 p.m. and a Blessing at 7:30 p.m. at Weaver Mortuary, 1177 Beaumont Ave., Beaumont, 92223.

A funeral service will occur Friday, March 25, 2022 at 11 a.m. Followed by a graveside service at San Gorgonio Cemetery 2201 N. San Gorgonio, Banning, 92220.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in David's memory may be made to local food banks and shelters.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.weaver-mortuary.com for the Flanagan family.

