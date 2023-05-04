On April 19, 2023, David Crosswhite — husband of Heléne and father of Jennifer, Jeremy and Jason — passed away at the age of 77.
David was born June 8, 1945, in San Diego to Roy and Marian Crosswhite. He was the oldest of three boys. After his family moved to San Bernardino, he attended Pacific High School and San Bernardino Valley College, where he was active in sports, setting track and field records.
He married Heléne in 1966, and they had three children: Jennifer, Jeremy and Jason.
During the Vietnam War, he served in the Army with the military police.
A civil engineer and land surveyor up until his death, he also had had a passion for flying since he was a boy making model airplanes and was active in the aviation community. Known for his quick wit, he had the heart of a mentor and was willing to help anyone in need.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Marian, his brother Glenn, his grandson Brandon, and his nephew Paul. He is survived by his wife Heléne, his daughter Jennifer and his sons Jeremy and Jason (Lissett), as well as his beloved grandchildren, Derek, Caitlyn, Joshua, and Christian, as well as a niece and five nephews.
A memorial service will be held on May 13 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Evangelical Church, 1551 Reservoir Road, Redlands.
