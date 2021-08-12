David Charles Law, 49, of Banning passed away on July 12, 2021. David was born April 4, 1972 in Chicago to David and Chris Law.
He lived in the Pass area for most of his life, and also lived in Chicago for three years.
David graduated from Beaumont High School in 1990. He then joined the Navy and served on the U.S.S. Independence Aircraft carrier during the Gulf War.
He also worked for the family business, Law Steel for about 15 years. David was a big Chicago Bears fan!
David is survived by his father David Law of Banning, and his mother Chris Law of Banning; his sister Nancy Law of Banning; and his niece Marissa Cooke.
David was preceded in death by his grandmother Nancy L. Anderson; grandfather Charles O. Anderson; grandmother Winfred Law; and grandfather David F. Law.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.weaver-mortuary.com for the Law family.
