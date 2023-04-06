David Brent Paul “Unbolted David” Hefner-Krodel, 21, of Beaumont passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023. David was born in Apple Valley to Paula and David.
David was a proud graduate of Beaumont High School Class of 2019. He aspired to be an animator and was learning the skills needed to supplement his natural artistic ability. He would spend many hours on the 3-D printer designing and modifying his cosplay creations, and looked forward to anime conventions where he could share them. He was also a sword collector and liked musical theater.
He loved to do digital drawings for others and was a so happy when they liked his work. He continued this through treatment and had a set up in his hospital room that rivaled Seacrest Studios Downstairs. He never lost faith or hope and always believed he would kick cancer's butt. He fought until the end.
“Rest now my love,” his family stated.
David is survived by his father David Krodel, his stepmom Laura Sinclair, his mother Paula Wright, his brother Jacob Barlow, his sister Karissa Landres, his grandparents Paul and Lyn Hefner and Dave and Beverly Garner, plus many aunts, uncles and cousins.
David was preceded in death by his grandparents Bernard and Dorothy Krodel.
A memorial service for David will be held Friday, April 21, at Weaver Mortuary, 1177 Beaumont Ave., Beaumont.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at weaver-mortuary.com for the Hefner-Krodel family.
