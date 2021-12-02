David Becerra passed to be with the Lord on Nov. 20, 2021.
He was born May 22, 1934 in Cabazo to his parents Salvador and Fermina Becerra, who proceeded him in death.
He leaves behind his wife Julia F. Becerra to whom he was married to for 65 years.
He loved and raised his six children in Banning: David Becerra (Dianna), Daniel Becerra (Juanita), Douglas Becerra, Donald Becerra (who proceeded him in death), Delia Becerra and Dennis Becerra (Marcie).
He had 16 grandchildren who he adored: Alicia Benson, Daniel Becerra, Andrea Becerra, James Becerra (Becky), Michael Becerra (Cassie), Donald Becerra, Cheree Becerra, Antonio Becerra, Doug Becerra II, Donald Becerra Jr., Emily Becerra, Laura Kinkey (Alejandro), Angela Kinkey, Andrew Saibene (April), Melissa Becerra, Cynthia Becerra and ten great-grandchildren, Christian, Owen, Arianny, Amaya, Amily, Adilyne, Maria, Andrew, Adrian and Sonny.
He had 11 siblings: Margaret Beroterran, Rudy, George, Salvador, Carmen Chaparosa, deceased, Maria Rios, Lou, Grace Sanchez, Joe, Lupe Gonzalez, and Frank.
David was a veteran and a retired brick mason.
He was a founding member of the Club Latino and a member of the Sportsman Club.
He loved to fish, hunt, go bowling and to be in his garden especially tending to his avocado tree.
A rosary will take place at 9:30 a.m., with a rosary at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church in Banning.
A burial will follow after at San Gorgonio Memorial Park in Banning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.