David Barclay Chiever passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 22, 2022, due to an aneurysm. Born June 6, 1965, in San Jose, Calif., he was 57 years old.
David grew up in Beaumont where he had lots of family and friends. He was a talented carpenter for many years. He was well liked by all who knew him.
David was preceded in death by parents Charles and Joanne, and brother Robert Chiever.
He is survived by fiancé Lisa Bowie; daughter Brianna Chiever; granddaughter Destiny Adamczeski; sons David and Steven Chiever; best friend Vincent Marquez; brothers Jerry and Darrell Chiever; sister Susan Palmer and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for David will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Weaver Mortuary, 1177 Beaumont Ave., Beaumont, California. Everyone is welcome.
