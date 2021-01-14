David Ayoub Eassa

Our cherished father and grandfather David Eassa died in his sleep in the wee hours of Dec. 9, 2020.
Born in Douma, Lebanon on Feb. 14, 1929, he became an American citizen in 1960.
He was very proud to serve in the Army National Guard from 1954 to 1957.
David married Charlene Eassa, who preceded him in death June 2017.
David and Charlene had children, Joseph Eassa of Carson City, Nev., Adele Staal of Nipomo, David Eassa Jr. of Redlands, and Donna Eassa of Santa Barbara.
David will also be missed terribly by his six grandchildren: Gabrielle, Grete and Gunnar Staal and Elias and Nicholas Eassa and Ethan Eassa.
David was a longtime resident of Banning.
He owned David's Beauty Salon on Ramsey street in Banning for many years. Customers knew him as a kind and handsome man with a thick accent.
David made many friends during his life in the Pass area.
He was a loyal member of the Banning Sportsman's Club and rarely missed a Sunday of trap shooting.
He loved his guns and rifles and crafted beautiful gun stocks out of different varieties of wood for friends.
Time with friends usually consisted of long camping trips hunting deer and elk and many fishing trips in just about any body of water he could find between here and Mexico.
He was fluent in three languages, Arabic, English and Spanish.
In his seventies, David contracted cancer and fought it with a vengeance.
Radiation treatment left him with severe neuropathy pain for the rest of his days that could not be adequately treated with pain medication. Friends and family can attest that he rarely complained and smiled through the pain. He was always reaching out to others, calling friends and family members around the world to see how they were. He was the glue that kept everyone together and in touch.
In 2010 he took a trip back to Lebanon with his daughter Adele to visit his family members that still lived in the house that he grew up in.
He hadn't been back in 40 plus years and when the plane touched down he began to cry tears of joy.
Two women who sat in front of him whispered to him in Arabic, "Welcome home father." The trip was momentous and memorable to my father and friends and family traveled from as far away as Australia to visit with him in Lebanon. David's son Joseph died in a car accident this last November 23, 2020 which seemed to break his father's heart. My father died two weeks later. Although we are suffering the pain and loss of not having him around, we are happy to know that he is with his two favorite people in heaven, his wife and his son, Joseph. " Welcome Home again Father."
Funeral arrangements will not be made at this time due to COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.