David was born in Brawley, Calif. Jan. 10, 1949.
He passed away on Aug. 8, 2021 from COVID-19 phenomenon.
David served in the Vietnam War in the Air Force.
He was a resident of Brawley for 49 years until he moved to Banning in 1998.
He was a Banning resident for the last 23 years.
David worked in the mental health field for 25 years as a behavior modification instructor.
He also worked at Casino Morongo for 15 years in housekeeping.
He retired in 2018 and enjoyed being a grandpa to his nine grandchildren.
David loved reading the Bible and traveling with his wife. He was a member of Canaan Church and loved his church family.
David is survived by his wife Liz Saenz of Banning; sisters Maria Hernandez of Costa Mesa and Rosemary Coffer of Victorville; brother Ramon Arroyo of Brawley; son David I. Saenz; and daughter Meaghan Santos of Brawley; stepdaughters Tonia Valdez, and Jessica Bailiff; and stepson Reuben Gonzales of Banning.
David is preceded in death by his mother Adelina Arroyo Lopez of Banning and his brother Frank Arroyo Perez of Brawley.
He will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Weaver Mortuary, 1177 Beaumont Ave., Beaumont, 92223.
Burial will be held Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside, 92518.
