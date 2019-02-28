David Alfred Dysart, Sr. or Dave as everyone called him went home to be with the Lord Feb. 8, 2019.
Born in Banning July 14, 1933 to Bessie and Alfred Dysart.
Except for a short stint in the military Dave lived most of his life in Banning.
In 1951 he married Jean Kauber from Beaumont and had four children who they raised together on the old Stewart farm, which stood where Sun Lakes is now located.
In 1989 Dave married Maria and in 2000 moved to Arizona where they lived until his final day.
He is survived by Jean and Maria; his children Kathy (Richard), David (Karen), Randy (Cindy) and Dennis (Cindi); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his sisters Irene, Else, Vivian, Dora and Shirley; brother Delton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
There was no memorial service.
Commented